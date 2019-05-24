Pets & Animals

California veterinarians could soon recommend medical marijuana for pets

The California Senate voted 33-0 Thursday to let pet owners 18 and older purchase medical marijuana for their animals if they have a recommendation from a veterinarian who has completed a specific course.

The bill would give veterinarians the same protections as doctors who recommend marijuana for human patients. And it would prevent the Veterinarian Medical Board from disciplining veterinarians who recommend marijuana.

Last year, former Gov. Jerry Brown signed a law allowing veterinarians to discuss medical marijuana with pet owners.

The bill now goes to the state Assembly.
