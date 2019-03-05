Cat found safe after going on a ride under hood of car

A cat is safe after going on a ride under the hood of a car.
Kaleah Michelle tweeted a video along with a message saying "I was driving and heard a 'meow' and look what we found".
The 20-second video shows two people lifting the hood before the ginger cat is spotted, sitting in the engine compartment.
One woman screams in disbelief. The cat looks around before it starts to meow.
As of Tuesday morning, the video had been viewed more than 1,000,000 times.
Animal experts say the video serves as a reminder to check your cars before you drive off in the cold weather. A simple tap on the hood before you start your engine could very well save a cat's life.
