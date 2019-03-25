Dead gray whale washes up in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A dead gray whale the size of a semi-truck washed up in Malibu over the weekend.
Video from the area of County Line Beach shows several onlookers surrounding the carcass.
The California Highway Patrol received a call about about the whale shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday. They said the whale was described to be the size of a semi-truck.
It's unclear how the whale died, although the animal has several deep gashes on its sides.
