Pets & Animals

Say cheese! Deer photobombs newlyweds during wedding photos in national park in Ireland

By ABC7.com staff
A curious deer photobombed a pair of newlyweds at a national park in Ireland.
The couple from Australia had just gotten married at an Irish castle and were setting up for their wedding pictures when the deer came right up to them.

Apparently thinking he was part of the wedding party, the deer seemed happy to strike a pose.
The couple has a fun wedding story to tell about their photobombing friend that will forever be part of their special day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsirelandanimalfun stuffu.s. & worldwedding
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman dead after reported stabbing in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say
California to spend $20M on vaping awareness
VIDEO: Snow falls on top of Sierra Nevada
Compensation now available for victims of sex abuse by SoCal priests
A rare sight: killer whales in the waters off the Southern California coast
Man with knife arrested at Westfield Topanga mall
Man shot in head at Gardena house party, police say
Show More
K-pop sensation BTS returns from hiatus
Health officials advise getting flu shot early following 4-year-old's death
Rod Stewart discloses successful treatment for prostate cancer
Santa Ana College shooting: Man fatally shot, 2 detained
Investigation launched into reports of racial taunts during OC high school football game
More TOP STORIES News