Say cheese! Deer photobombs newlyweds during wedding photos in national park in Ireland

A curious deer photobombed a pair of newlyweds at a national park in Ireland.
The couple from Australia had just gotten married at an Irish castle and were setting up for their wedding pictures when the deer came right up to them.
Apparently thinking he was part of the wedding party, the deer seemed happy to strike a pose.
The couple has a fun wedding story to tell about their photobombing friend that will forever be part of their special day.
