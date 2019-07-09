Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- President and CEO of the Breeders' Cup Craig Fraveel said that despite 30 horse deaths at Santa Anita Park since late December, the Breeders' Cup is coming to the track this year.Fraveel credits his decision in part on the ongoing tedious work put into making the track as safe as possible. Santa Anita Park suffered a 23-day suspension of horse racing in March due to the deaths.Fraveel said they stayed very close to the situation.The horses were plagued with numerous life-ending injuries either while racing or training on the track.Fraveel said with the series of winter storms taking a toll on the track, Santa Anita officials, along with the California Horse Racing Board, instituted reforms in April to protect horses.Along with increasing maintenance of the track, Santa Anita officials brought back Dennis Moore who's once again the track superintendent.Officials instituted medication reforms and a lot of enhanced exams by veterinarian teams, both in the morning during training hours and during racing. These reforms resulted in reducing injuries.This year will be the 35th running of the Breeders' Cup. Fourteen races over two days begin Nov. 1 and 2.Fraveel he will spend the next four months assuring horse owners and jockeys across the world that the track is safe.