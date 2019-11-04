Dogs rescued from Mexico animal testing facility get new leash on life

VALLEY VILLAGE, Los Angeles, Calif. (KABC) -- Several adorable pups made their way across the Mexico border to Valley Village after spending most of their lives in an animal testing facility.Beagle Freedom Project (BFP) was able to secure their release and get them on the road to freedom.They took their first steps of freedom on grass and into the loving arms of those who work each day to make sure they get to live after the testing."I'm so surprised that they are so sweet considering what's been done to them," said Shannon Keith, President and Founder of Beagle Freedom Project. "Not only have they been in a shelter, but then they were tested on inside of a laboratory."Beagle Freedom Project is the world's leading rescue and advocacy group for rehabilitating and rehoming these special needs animals used in experimental research. BFP strives to end animal testing through its educational programs, campaign initiatives and lobbying efforts to make the world a better, safer and healthier place for both animals and people alike."We have so much to learn from the beagles and from the other dogs that are being tested on because they are just so forgiving."BFP rescues animals from around the world. No matter what the condition, the location, or the expense, Beagle Freedom Project stands at the ready to rescue, rehabilitate, and repeat. Since it began in 2010, the charity has rescued more than 2,300 dogs from over 40 countries.You can help by volunteering, fostering and adopting by going to BFP.org.