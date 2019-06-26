Dozens of dogs in O.C. hoarding case are now up for adoption

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, they held some of those dogs that were rescued and asked for prospective owners to come forward.
More than 130 dogs were removed from a filthy home in the city of Orange last month.
The homeowners in that case were cited with misdemeanor animal abuse charges that could still rise to the felony level. It's unclear whether the owners were running a puppy mill from inside the home.
All of the Shih Tzus are receiving veterinary care at O.C. Animal Care, and approximately 50 have been medically cleared for adoption.
Looking to help a deserving pup find their forever home? 🐶 50 of the dogs rescued by @OCAnimalCare from a hoarding case in Orange have recovered and been cleared for adoption. Check out OC Animal Care’s website for more information on how to adopt at https://t.co/5CEKHFaROc pic.twitter.com/Y12YiBXbm6— Andrew Do (@joinandrewdo) June 25, 2019
"They're ready to be in a loving home to continue to receive the TLC that they deserve," said the agency's director Mike Kaviani. "And we'll be working with each individual adopter to make sure that they're aware of some of the potential history of medical challenges that may exist given the conditions."
The dogs range in age from puppies to full-grown adults - some dogs are even elderly.
While O.C. Animal Care has received a huge outpouring of support for these dogs, they're asking the public to help adopt other animals from the overcrowded shelter.