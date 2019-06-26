Pets & Animals

Dozens of dogs in O.C. hoarding case are now up for adoption

By and ABC7.com staff
Orange County leaders are asking the public to adopt some dogs from a major hoarding case.

During Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, they held some of those dogs that were rescued and asked for prospective owners to come forward.

More than 130 dogs were removed from a filthy home in the city of Orange last month.

The homeowners in that case were cited with misdemeanor animal abuse charges that could still rise to the felony level. It's unclear whether the owners were running a puppy mill from inside the home.

All of the Shih Tzus are receiving veterinary care at O.C. Animal Care, and approximately 50 have been medically cleared for adoption.



"They're ready to be in a loving home to continue to receive the TLC that they deserve," said the agency's director Mike Kaviani. "And we'll be working with each individual adopter to make sure that they're aware of some of the potential history of medical challenges that may exist given the conditions."

The dogs range in age from puppies to full-grown adults - some dogs are even elderly.

While O.C. Animal Care has received a huge outpouring of support for these dogs, they're asking the public to help adopt other animals from the overcrowded shelter.
