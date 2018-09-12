DOLPHIN

Whale Watcher: 'Off to the races, it's a dolphin stampede everybody!'

You've probably heard of a horse stampede, but whale watchers got an incredible show when pod of dolphins began to "stampede" off Dana Point in Southern California. (Donna Kalez via Storyful)

DANA POINT, Calif. --
You've probably heard of a horse stampede, but whale watchers got an incredible show when pod of dolphins began to "stampede" off Dana Point in Southern California.

Donna Kalez shared video of the amazing sight. She was on a tour with Dana Wharf Whale Watch when hundreds of dolphins started jumping out of the water on September 2.

In the video, someone can be heard comparing the dolphins to racehorses as they journeyed through the water at incredible speed.

"Here they go! They're off to the races, it's a dolphin stampede everybody," said a spectator.
