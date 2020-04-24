Pets & Animals

Dolphins glow as they glide through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach - VIDEO

A group of glowing dolphins were captured on video gliding through bioluminescent waves in Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of glowing dolphins were captured on video lighting the waters of Newport Beach.

Newport Coastal Adventure captured the footage of the pod of dolphins in the bioluminescent waves. The company said its captain took a friend out to look for dolphins and encountered the amazing interaction with the glowing dolphins just after sunset.

The neon blue appearance is usually caused by algae in the water.

Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures.

Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.
