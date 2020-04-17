NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescent waves light up the ocean.
The beautiful ocean light show was caught on camera in the dark of the night earlier this week.
The appearance of neon blue waves is usually caused by algae in the water.
RELATED: Huge pod of dolphins spotted off Laguna Beach
Bioluminescent phytoplankton give the surf an electric blue glow, according to National Geographic. Some dinoflagellates -- single-celled planktonic creatures -- can produce toxins that are harmful to fish, humans and other creatures. Scientists believe bioluminescence may also be a form of defense for the life-forms.
Rare bioluminescent waves captured on camera in spectacular sighting in Newport Beach
A local photographer captured a rare phenomenon on the shores of Newport Beach where bioluminescence waves light up the ocean.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News