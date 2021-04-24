Pets & Animals

Duarte family lock themselves in upstairs room after bear manages to get into home

DUARTE, Calif. (KABC) -- A family in Duarte had a frightening close call with a bear that managed to get into their home Friday night.

Deputies responded to the 2700 block of Briar Summit Drive around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about the bear entering the home, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The family had locked themselves in a room on the second floor of the home while they waited for authorities to help. At some point, the bear left the home on its own.

Though there were no injuries, the incident served as a reminder of the risks of living in that area.

Residents in that neighborhood, which is located at the edge of the Angeles National Forest, have had past encounters with bears.

