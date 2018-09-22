A kitten named Elmer, who was found stuck in a glue trap meant for rodents, is now up for adoption at the spcaLA shelter in Hawthorne.In August, a man found the kitten stuck in the trap. He took the four-week-old kitten, whom he named Elmer, to the spcaLA South Bay Pet Adoption Center.Veterinary staff used non-toxic mineral oil to remove sticky residue from Elmer's paws and she then went through a health check. She received vaccines, a flea treatment and spent five weeks in foster care.Now, Elmer is ready to find his forever home.Across Los Angeles, it's been a busy kitten season for spcaLA and other shelters. Those shelters are still caring for hundreds of cats and kittens, and they urge residents to adopt or donate to help.For anyone who is interested in Elmer or any of her feline friends may visit the adoption center at 12910 Yukon Ave. or call (310) 676-1149.