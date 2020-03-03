Pets & Animals

Exotic serval cat spotted in Hollywood neighborhood caught by animal control

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An animal control officer responded to a Hollywood neighborhood after an exotic cat was spotted by residents.

Video shows a serval, which is native to Africa, attempting to escape from an animal control officer.

People said the wild cat was hanging around in the neighborhood for about a day.

The animal control officer eventually rounded up the cat. Video shows the animal attempting to elude the officer. Officers said the serval may be someone's pet and it got out.

It is illegal to own a serval in California without a special permit.

Los Angeles Animal Services is working to determine if the cat has an owner.
