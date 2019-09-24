Firefighters rescue 3 dogs from burning home in Lake Elsinore

Residential Structure Fire in Lake Elsinore RPT 11:13 AM: Fire contained, three dogs rescued (two ressuscitated). Homeowner displaced. 15100 Blk Coral Ct. Lk Elsinore. 7 ENG, 1 TRK, 1 Chief Officer. Photos: CAL FIRE/RCOFD. More: https://t.co/dO5M3ofV0k #CoralIncident #02petmask pic.twitter.com/75Gei8eBJm — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) September 23, 2019

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters rescued a homeowner's three pet dogs from a house fire in Lake Elsinore on Monday morning, officials said.According to the Riverside County Fire Department, two of the animals were resuscitated after being in grave condition due to smoke inhalation.The blaze was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 15100 block of Coral Court, prompting a response from about two dozen firefighters. The flames were extinguished within 10 minutes."Airway measures took place, and firefighters were successful in resuscitating the family pets," the Fire Department said in a statement.The pets were returned to their owner, who was displaced by the fire.The cause of the incident was under investigation.