Florida gator scales fence of naval air station

JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- A fence in Florida was no match for a determined alligator.

The bizarre moment was even captured on video. The gator scaled the roadside fence at a naval air station in Jacksonville with no problem.

Once it got to the other side, it belly-flopped to the ground, and simply strolled away.

Officials with NAS Jacksonville said they don't plan on removing the alligator from the base unless he poses a danger to residents.

