Pets & Animals

Future first dog Major Biden, adopted from a shelter, to get virtual 'indoguration'

The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."
By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN
President-elect Joe Biden is not the only one getting some fanfare as he enters the White House -- his rescue dog, Major, is being honored by the shelter he came from.

The Bidens adopted Major, a German shepherd, in 2018 from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA). The shelter and Pumpkin Pet Insurance are now hosting a virtual event to celebrate the first shelter dog in the White House. The shelter is calling it the "largest virtual party for dogs."

The "indogeration" event is scheduled for January 17, three days before Inauguration Day, and will be hosted by Jill Martin of NBC's "Today." A $10 minimum donation is required to join the Zoom event and all proceeds go to the DHA.

Though Major is the first shelter dog in the White House, he is not the first rescue. Before Major there was Yuki, a mixed breed pup abandoned by his owner at a gas station in Texas and rescued by President Lyndon B. Johnson's daughter Luci. Bill Clinton's family cat, Socks, was also a rescue.

And Major won't be the only canine in the White House. The Bidens also have Champ, another German shepherd.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspresidential inaugurationanimal rescueanimalanimal newsjoe bidendog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 Capitol Police officers suspended after attack
Newsom explains how CA is trying to speed up vaccinations
LAUSD, other districts say Newsom school reopening plan falls short
Bill Belichick declines medal from President Trump
Gorillas test positive for coronavirus at San Diego park
LAUSD schools mourning two teachers who died of COVID-19
Fact check: No, impeachment alone wouldn't ban Trump from 2024 run
Show More
Chase from Simi Valley to Encino leads to drug, weapons bust
Santa Monica Pier to close on weekends in January
'They just die.' OC nurse describes heartbreaking scenes from COVID unit
Dodger Stadium to halt COVID-19 testing, shift to vaccination
UC system plans return to in-person classes for Fall
More TOP STORIES News