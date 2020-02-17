Fishermen encounter great white shark off Santa Barbara coast

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of fishermen got quite a show from an apparent great white shark off the coast of Santa Barbara over the weekend.The shark can be seen swimming right up to their boat on Saturday.The captain estimates it's between 18 to 20 feet long, and very calm as the passengers gasped and took videos.The captain says he's been fishing and running charter services in the area for over 20 years, but this was a shock even for him.