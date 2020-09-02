u.s. & world

Grizzly bear chases hikers in Montana's Glacier National Park

A bystander's camera was rolling as a grizzly bear chased a group of hikers in Glacier National Park in Montana.

Avid hikers Dule and Evy Krivdich spotted the animal before the group below did and shouted to warn them -- but within moments, the grizzly bear raced up the hillside at the group.

"I noticed the grizzly coming down out of a treeline onto a meadow and I said, 'Look baby, there's a bear,'" Dule Krivdich told ABC News.

The couple can be heard on camera shouting at the hikers not to run away from the bear. As the trio of hikers scrambled to safety, the bear turned and clambered away.

Grizzly bear sightings are not uncommon in the park. Officials say if you run into a bear, you should remain calm, avoid eye contact, slowly back away and don't run.

"We complain about them running but they had a one-year-old toddler on their back and who knows what was going through their mind," Kridvich told ABC News.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsbearu.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
LA County to allow some in-person instruction to resume
Guillen's family reacts to ouster of Ft. Hood's top brass
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Owner of burned Kenosha business accuses Trump of misleading public
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot in Santa Ana high-rise, shooter still on the loose
Mayor Garcetti gives coronavirus briefing - LIVE
Hair salons, barbershops allowed to reopen indoors in LA County
ABC7 to re-air 2018 Rams vs Chiefs game with special commentary
Police: Rapper Silento arrested for assault, domestic violence
Pelosi says she believes SF hair salon visit was a 'setup'
CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccines on Nov. 1
Show More
Shooting at Kaiser hospital in Baldwin Park prompts lockdown
Q&A: Vin Scully shares his thoughts on 2020 Dodger team
Newsom announces major homeless housing initiative
Former city councilman arrested for wife's killing
Holding 52 helium balloons, David Blaine floats over Arizona desert
More TOP STORIES News