Grumpy Cat dead at 7; fans flood Twitter with goodbyes

Social media users woke up to some sad news on Friday -- the death of the beloved Grumpy Cat.

The cat, known for her famous displeasing look, died on Tuesday in the arms of her fur-mom, Tabatha.

Posts on the cat's social media pages said she passed away after complications from a recent urinary tract infection.



Hundreds of thousands of GIFs and memes have been made of the cat, showing her displeasure on topics like television shows, holidays, life, daily activities and more.



After the news spread, tweets about her death immediately started to flood Twitter.









Grumpy Cat had just celebrated her 7th birthday on April 4.
