A giant steer named Knickers is making headlines because of his size.Knickers stands at over 6 feet tall and weighs 1.4 tons. The average steer for his breed is a little more than 5 feet tall and only weighs about 1,500 pounds.The 7-year-old lives in western Australia.Knickers' owner said the steer is too big to go through a processing facility, so he'll live happily ever after on the farm.