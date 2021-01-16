Homeowner in Canada creates display of polar bears with snow

CANADA -- A polar vortex of sorts outside a home in Canada.
An abundance of white cuddly bears that are carved out of snow were created in Manitoba.
Some are cubs, others full grown.
One is seen climbing a tree and another behind a bush.
The woman who lives in the house has been at this Build-A-Bear project for about a week and plans to keep going.
For what it's worth, it's not supposed to get above 25 degrees.
