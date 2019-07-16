Pets & Animals

Huge pod of dolphins spotted off Laguna Beach

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A massive pod of dolphins was spotted off the Orange County coast, creating quite the majestic sight.

Chuck Patterson filmed the dolphins on one side of the boat just off Laguna Beach on Sunday. He estimated more than 100 dolphins were surrounding the boat, with most of the mammals sticking on one side as it raced up the coast.

Patterson said he was driving the boat for hydrofoil surfing when the dolphins started following in his wake.

"They seemed super happy, you could really feel the energy," he described.

