PETS & ANIMALS

Injured Moreno Valley K-9 back on the job after dramatic altercation with domestic violence suspect

EMBED </>More Videos

A K-9 with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department is back on the job, just a few days after suffering injuries while trying to take down a domestic violence suspect.

By
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A K-9 with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department is back on the job, just a few days after suffering injuries while trying to take down a domestic violence suspect.

His handler, deputy Kory Murphy, was there when his partner Herbie, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois, was injured.

"It gets us pretty emotional; we act like these are anyone standing in tan and green," Murphy said. "We care as much for them as other deputies and the public themselves."

Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call early Sunday morning on the 24300 block of Carmen Lane in Moreno Valley. When the male suspect wouldn't let go of a female, Murphy deployed Herbie to take down the suspect.

MORE: Dramatic video shows suspect trying to choke Moreno Valley K-9 with its own leash
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic video captured an altercation with a suspect, K-9 and officers in Moreno Valley Sunday morning.



"Once K-9 Herbie deployed, the suspect started violently thrashing," Murphy said. "Hitting him, elbowing him. He physically pulled him off and threw him on the ground at one time."

Murphy said the suspect also tried to choke Herbie. He was eventually taken into custody with minor injuries, arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, resisting arrest, domestic battery and attempting to injure a police dog.

Herbie was evaluated and treated for a swollen eye, a broken blood vessel in his eye and a laceration on his ear.

Murphy said the support from the community has been incredible. He asks that people who want to help donate to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department's K-9 fund.

"We've gotten emails, phone calls, (people) wanting to drop off dog treats, wanting to meet Herbie," Murphy said. "People call him a goofball. His nickname is a love bug."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9riverside county sheriff's departmentcrimedomestic violenceMoreno ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Whale watchers get surprise orca visit in OC
CA search-and-rescue dogs deployed to aid in Hurricane Florence
'Dolphin stampede' caught on video off Dana Point
'Life in the Doghouse' documentary shines light on animal rescue
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Woman barricaded in Castaic apartment after shooting at deputies
Pedestrian killed in Van Nuys hit-run involving 2 cars
Hurricane Florence downgraded to tropical storm
Spanish-speaking Taco Bell worker refuses to help English-speaking customers
Nipsey Hussle's Hyde Park store investigated for reported shooting, stabbing
Family of 'Penny Pinching Bandit' suspect to file lawsuit against LAPD
1 killed in Sunland 'Halloween House' fire
Pasadena firefighter talks disaster preparedness amid Florence
Show More
Cannabis church raided by Riverside County DA task force
Suspect sought for exposing himself to Whittier middle school students
LA Planning Commission approves new rules for Airbnb hosts
Feds suspend immigration arrests in Hurricane Florence
Police: Man stabs family cat 12 times while 4-year-old fires AK-47
More News