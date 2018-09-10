Dramatic video shows suspect trying to choke Moreno Valley K-9 with its own leash

EMBED </>More Videos

Dramatic video captured an altercation with a suspect, K-9 and officers in Moreno Valley Sunday morning. (KABC)

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
Dramatic video captured an altercation with a suspect, K-9 and officers in Moreno Valley Sunday morning.

The incident happened around 1:25 a.m., when Moreno Valley officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 24300 block of Carman Lane. Officers walked toward the vehicle and saw a man holding a woman inside.

Officers then struggled with the suspect to free the woman. At some point, the woman was able to free herself with the help of officers. The suspect then pushed them away, got out of the vehicle and ran after the woman.

In an attempt to stop the man from harming the woman, officers ran after him and he began fighting with them. K-9 Herbie and his handler Officer Murphy arrived, and Herbie was used to subdue the suspect.

But during the struggle with Herbie, the suspect grabbed the K-9's leash and tried to strangle Herbie with it. Officers then engaged in another confrontation with the suspect. He was finally subdued and taken into custody.

An officer sustained a minor injury, while Herbie was taken in for a medical evaluation.

The suspect was identified as Matthew Rubaclava, 22, of Moreno Valley. He was booked into Riverside County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, resisting arrest, domestic battery and attempting to injure a police service dog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
k-9policecaught on videodomestic violencefightMoreno ValleyRiverside County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Temporary homeless shelter opens in downtown LA
DASHCAM VIDEO: Bus slams into San Francisco building
VIDEO: Gunman shoots LAPD officer during traffic stop
Stand Up To Cancer raises $123 million
'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor David Henrie arrested for bringing gun to LAX
Man found shot to death in Huntington Park
Former Montclair Plaza food court now becoming concert venue
Rams win their season opener 33-13 over Raiders
Show More
OC woman accused of using Holy Fire to scam people for donations
Moonves could get up to $120M in severance
VIDEO: Bear charges hikers on Monrovia trail
California aims to drop fossil fuels for electricity by 2045
99 Cents Only Stores break record for largest packaged product
More News