Dramatic video captured an altercation with a suspect, K-9 and officers in Moreno Valley Sunday morning.The incident happened around 1:25 a.m., when Moreno Valley officers responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 24300 block of Carman Lane. Officers walked toward the vehicle and saw a man holding a woman inside.Officers then struggled with the suspect to free the woman. At some point, the woman was able to free herself with the help of officers. The suspect then pushed them away, got out of the vehicle and ran after the woman.In an attempt to stop the man from harming the woman, officers ran after him and he began fighting with them. K-9 Herbie and his handler Officer Murphy arrived, and Herbie was used to subdue the suspect.But during the struggle with Herbie, the suspect grabbed the K-9's leash and tried to strangle Herbie with it. Officers then engaged in another confrontation with the suspect. He was finally subdued and taken into custody.An officer sustained a minor injury, while Herbie was taken in for a medical evaluation.The suspect was identified as Matthew Rubaclava, 22, of Moreno Valley. He was booked into Riverside County Jail on suspicion of false imprisonment, resisting arrest, domestic battery and attempting to injure a police service dog.