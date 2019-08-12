Pets & Animals

Kangaroos caught in the middle of severe winter storm in Australia

By ABC7.com staff
It's summer here, but it's winter in Australia.

An Australian man witnessed an unusual sight while traveling in rural New South Wales - a large group of kangaroos bounding through the snow.

Australia is experiencing some severe winter weather right now and the kangaroos are caught in the middle of it.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings of severe weather in Australia's southeastern states. The recent weather system was forecasted to be the worst of the Australia winter so far this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsaustraliaanimalsnowu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loved ones say final goodbye to slain LAPD officer
New rules can deny green cards for immigrants on food stamps
School violence prevention program expanded in LA County
Garden Grove man charged in stabbing death of his mother
23 percent of parents bribe their children, study says
Local hip-hop artist killed in Long Beach shooting
Looking to see a new movie without breaking the bank? Head to Los Feliz
Show More
Largest kitten nursery in LA needs volunteers
Speed limit reduced to 15 mph in Burbank school zones
Naked burglar gets stuck in chimney of Ladera Heights home
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Chick-Fil-A mac and cheese now available on sides menu
More TOP STORIES News