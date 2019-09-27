Los Angeles animal shelters overrun with kittens, cats offer free adoptions

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles city animal shelters are being overwhelmed by kittens.In May and June, the shelters took in more than 7,000 cats and kittens -- far more than usual.It's apparently the result of an abnormally large birthing season.The kittens and cats now need homes.All the cat and kitten adoptions at city shelters will be free through the end of the year.Meanwhile, Long Beach Animal Care is fighting an outbreak of distemper at its shelter.It is putting sick cats in quarantine and urging everyone to make sure cats are up to date on vaccinations.