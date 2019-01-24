LA Zoo welcomes its newest addition: a baby pudu named after K-Pop star Haechan

The Los Angeles Zoo is introducing its newest addition: a baby pudu with a K-Pop connection."Haechan" is a 1-month-old pudu, which is a petite deer species from South America.The name was voted on by fans of the popular K-Pop band NCT.Fans have long compared one of the band members, named Haechan, to the adorable animal. They have even taken to calling him "pudu" as a nickname.The fan-naming campaign raised $2,500 to help endangered species.