Pets & Animals

Life-sized teddy bear 'Bearsun' makes it from LA to Golden Gate Bridge, raising money for charity

EMBED <>More Videos

Life-sized teddy bear 'Bearsun' makes it from LA to SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A life-sized teddy bear by the name of Bearsun successfully (and safely) reached his destination at the Golden Gate Bridge on Saturday to raise money for charity.

The man in the suit, Jessy Larios, 33, walked more than 400 miles.

ABC7 spotted "the bear" in San Jose on Thursday. He navigated his way up north and was in Colma, then at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park and Castro District earlier Saturday.

He has been recording his entire trip on Instagram.

Bearsun started on his journey in Little Tokyo in Los Angeles.

He has been accepting donations via GoFundMe to help his adventure.

Bearsun (or Larios) plans to post a poll on his account for followers to decide which nonprofit he will give all the donations he has received on his trip.

As of Saturday afternoon, he has raised nearly $15,000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslos angelessan franciscogolden gate bridgebizarrecharitysocietybeargofundme
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds gather in Beverly Hills on Armenian Remembrance Day
Biden formally recognizes atrocities against Armenians as genocide
Port Hueneme man targeted by frightening text scam
Indonesia navy declares lost submarine sunk, all 53 aboard dead
LA County to resume administering Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
1 person apparently dead at scene of LAPD shooting in Hollywood
Suspects sought in burglaries at West LA restaurants
Show More
Celebration of life held for DMX in New York
Teen driver admits to Lamborghini crash that killed Monique Muñoz
Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS 21 years ago
Duarte family frightened after bear gets into home
Got vaccinated? Here's all the free stuff you can get
More TOP STORIES News