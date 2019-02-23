PETS & ANIMALS

Ventura man suspected of using hunting bow to kill cat in Oxnard

Eric Danielson, 37, of Ventura, is shown in a mugshot provided by the Oxnard Police Department.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
A Ventura man was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty after being caught on camera using a bow to kill a cat in Oxnard.

Authorities said around 3 p.m. Friday they received a call in the 1000 block of Yarnell Place regarding possible animal cruelty that happened on Monday.

When authorities arrived, they reviewed surveillance video and identified a man named Eric Danielson, 37, of Ventura. In the video, he and another man use a compound hunting bow in an alley between two buildings.

At one point, Danielson appears to release an arrow and the two men walk out of the camera frame. They then reappear with Danielson holding a dead cat that he throws in a dumpster.

Authorities spoke with Danielson, who admitted to shooting and killing the cat. He told police that he "tracked" the cat with the bow, but did not intend to shoot it.

He was arrested on suspicion of maliciously harming an animal. Danielson then bailed out of jail by posting the $10,000 bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscrimeanimal crueltyanimal abusecatssurveillance videoOxnardVenturaVentura County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
Cat recovering after being rescued from cinder block wall
Rare owls thrive in ghost town near LAX
'Zombie deer' disease reported in 24 states
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Husband suspected of fatally stabbing wife in NoHo
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Motorcyclist shot on 10 Fwy by possible Mongols member, CHP says
Black woman replacing Alabama editor who endorsed KKK
Warship drops anchor off Malibu coast amid Navy Days event
Boy killed in drive-by shooting in Gardena, police say
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse, bond set at $1 million
Pico Union: Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Show More
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Jurors gather to honor Gabriel Fernandez at Palmdale school
La Crescenta family captures mountain lion lurking in backyard
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
RAT-TLED: Toilet rat leaves Hermosa residents feeling flushed
More News