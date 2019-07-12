Pets & Animals

Shark watching tours: Monterey Bay whale watching boats now offering new experience

MONTEREY, Calif. (KABC) -- Whale watching boats in Monterey Bay, California, are offering tourists a new experience - shark watching.

There's been a steady increase of sharks flocking to the bay since 2015, though experts are not sure why.

Tour companies are profiting from the close encounters.

Some boats report seeing 10 or more sharks in a single trip.

Shark watching can be more interactive because sharks will come up close to boats, unlike most whales.

