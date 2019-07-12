Shark watching tours: Monterey Bay whale watching boats now offering new experience

There's been a steady increase of sharks flocking to the bay since 2015, though experts are not sure why.
MORE: Deep Blue, one of world's largest great white sharks, possibly spotted off Hawaiian coast
Tour companies are profiting from the close encounters.
Some boats report seeing 10 or more sharks in a single trip.
Shark watching can be more interactive because sharks will come up close to boats, unlike most whales.
MORE: Shark gets very close to swimmer at Florida beach
MORE: Rare basking sharks spotted off Southern California coast