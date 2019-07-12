Shark watching tours: Monterey Bay whale watching boats now offering new experience

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5095885" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deep Blue, a great white shark estimated to be approximately 20 feet long, might be in Hawaii. Divers spotted a large shark whose size and markings were said to resemble those of Deep Blue during a Jan. 15 excursion off Oahu's North Shore.

MONTEREY, Calif. (KABC) -- Whale watching boats in Monterey Bay, California, are offering tourists a new experience - shark watching.There's been a steady increase of sharks flocking to the bay since 2015, though experts are not sure why.Tour companies are profiting from the close encounters.Some boats report seeing 10 or more sharks in a single trip.Shark watching can be more interactive because sharks will come up close to boats, unlike most whales.