Mountain lion euthanized in OC park confirmed as same one that attacked 3-year-old, officials say

By ABC7.com staff
LAKE FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- Department of Fish and Wildlife said DNA evidence proved the mountain lion that was euthanized after Monday's attack in Trabuco Canyon was the same animal that attacked a 3-year-old boy.

The boy was attacked at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park in Trabuco Canyon and then was rushed to a local hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The attack was reported at 4:17 p.m.

Officials said a family of six was walking in the park when the mountain lion attacked and grabbed the child by the neck. The family's father threw a backpack at the animal and it let the boy go and instead grabbed the bag and jumped into a tree.



Law enforcement responded and found the animal in the tree. Because of what was considered a threat to public safety, the animal was killed.

The child was in stable condition and was released from the hospital Monday night

During the search, sheriff's department deputies had evacuated the park with assistance from a helicopter.
