Mountain lion sighting in Agoura Hills prompts warning to keep small children, pets indoors

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were sent to Agoura Hills Saturday afternoon after a mountain lion was spotted in a nearby neighborhood.

The large cat was seen in the 28800 block of Barragan Street sometime before 3 p.m., according to a tweet from the department's Lost Hills station that included a photo of the mountain lion in a tree.

Residents in the area were urged to exercise caution.

"Please keep small kids and pets near you, or indoors if possible," read the tweet.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
