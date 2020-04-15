feel good

'Pizza Groundhog' munches away in defiance of staredown from dogs in cute video

PHILADELPHIA -- Remember New York's famous "Pizza Rat"?

Well, move over... it's time to meet the "Pizza Groundhog!"

He's just munching away completely unfazed by Kristin Chalela Bagnell or her two dogs.

Kristin captured the little guy outside her home in Philadelphia's Brewerytown section.

Kristin tells Philadelphia station WPVI that the groundhog sat there on the other side of her glass door for more than an hour, just casually munching away on that piece of pizza with no worries. All while her dogs, Maggie and Moses, looked on intently from the opposite side of the glass.
