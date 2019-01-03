NEW YORK CITY --Pizza Rat has been upstaged. There's a new animal in town with a love of tasty food.
Meet #EggRollSquirrel, a New York City squirrel who has captured the hearts of many on the internet.
The squirrel was caught on camera snacking on an egg roll by Twitter user whatisNY, who said it didn't look like it was the critter's first time eating one.
No one knows how the furry friend obtained it or managed to haul the sizable snack into a tree.
Some mysteries are better left unsolved.
Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3— WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019