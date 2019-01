Doesn’t look like this squirrels first egg roll #whatisnewyork pic.twitter.com/Heo30oe8w3 — WhatIsNewYork (@whatisny) January 2, 2019

Pizza Rat has been upstaged. There's a new animal in town with a love of tasty food.Meet #EggRollSquirrel, a New York City squirrel who has captured the hearts of many on the internet.The squirrel was caught on camera snacking on an egg roll by Twitter user whatisNY , who said it didn't look like it was the critter's first time eating one.No one knows how the furry friend obtained it or managed to haul the sizable snack into a tree.Some mysteries are better left unsolved.