Pets & Animals

Officers escort emu back home after it was found wandering streets in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Arizona -- We think you'll find this story quite emu-sing.

The police department in Phoenix got a strange call on Sunday and when they arrived to 65th Street and Cactus Road, they found an emu on the loose.

Officers were able to catch the large bird and find the owner after it was posted on the department's Facebook page.

SEE ALSO: Donkey and emu develop special bond after owner abandons them

A nearby Scottsdale police officer helped them by holding on to the emu until the Phoenix officers were able to escort it back home.

RELATED: Peacock spotted roaming in Westchase neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A woman heard cat-like noises on her way to work, but was surprised to see what was really making the noises.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarizonaviral videobuzzworthysocietybirdscaught on videou.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News