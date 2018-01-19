PETS & ANIMALS

Oxnard police K-9 Jax dies after inoperable tumor found on heart ruptures

K-9 Jax is shown in a photo alongside another image of him with his partner Senior Officer Danny Casson. (Instagram/oxnardpolicek9)

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
An Oxnard police K-9 died suddenly Thursday after an inoperable tumor was found on his heart.

The Belgian Malinois named Jax showed signs of an illness during training Wednesday, according to the Oxnard Police K-9 Instagram page. He was taken to a veterinary hospital and after undergoing tests and X-rays, a large tumor was found on his heart.

When veterinarians discovered the tumor, it had already ruptured and caused massive internal bleeding, according to the post.

"Tonight, surrounded by his family, he succumbed to his injuries," the post said, in part.

Jax was 5 years old and recently rode on the Lucy Pet Foundation float, which honored heroic pets for the 2018 Rose Parade.

"Jax was known for being an extremely tough, high-drive Malinois who loved nothing more than to jump in that truck and go to work every day," the post said. "He epitomized what it means to have the heart of a lion."

Jax's partner was Senior Officer Danny Casson, whose family waited for the dog to come home from work every day to "greet him with hugs and kisses."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsk-9policedogsanimalsOxnardVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
WATCH: Divers free 20-foot whale shark trapped in rope
SoCal animal shelters have too many cats and kittens available for adoption
Dog celebrates coming of age with quinceanera
100 goats escape enclosure in Idaho, chow down on neighborhood lawns
7 puppies rescued from uninhabited island
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News