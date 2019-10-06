Pets & Animals

Paw patrol: 2 LAPD officers rescue tiny puppy in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A teeny, tiny puppy is safe thanks to two Los Angeles police officers.

The department says Officers Mercado and Tavera found the little pup while on patrol near Hobart Boulevard. The pint-sized dog was renamed "Hobart", after the street where the officers found him near.

The puppy really took to the officers, refusing to leave their side.

So they scooped him up and took him back to the Hollywood Division, where he was captured on camera trotting next to Officer Mercado.

The department tweeted, "Welcome to LAPD Hobart!"



No word on when training begins for the newest furry member of the LAPD.
