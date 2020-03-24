Coronavirus California

Coronavirus impact: Riverside County shelter sees spike in pet adoptions as people seek comfort

Riverside County's Animal Services has seen a spike in pet adoptions amid the coronavirus pandemic as new owners seek comfort in new pets.

With so many people at home with school-age kids, families are flocking to get new, furry friends.

Ninety dogs and 11 cats were adopted last Tuesday at the Inland Empire location - this is much more than a normal weekday in March, officials say.

Shelters are essential businesses, so they're still open, with workers practicing social distancing.

