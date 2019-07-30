Pets & Animals

San Diego Zoo's southern white rhino is 1st born through artificial insemination in North America

By ABC7.com staff
SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- History has been made at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

The zoo announced the arrival of a southern white rhino calf. It's the first of the species to be born through artificial insemination in North America.

The male rhino is still a little wobbly on his feet, but already weighs over 125 pounds.

He and his mother Victoria are currently bonding well in a secluded nursing area of the Safari Park.

Rhinos have long been from poached because of their horns, and several sub-species are at risk of extinction. Southern rhinos are classified as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.

Conservationists say rhinos are important for the survival of many other species because of the role they play in landscaping their native habitat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegosan diego countyzoosafarianimalu.s. & worldsan diego zoo
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monrovia kidnapping suspect in custody after standoff in DTLA
Freak O.C. car crash sends construction worker in hole
Gov. Newsom signs bill on presidential tax returns
DUI suspect smashes into gates of OC jail complex
Simi Valley official facing threats after posting advice for immigrants
Relatives gather to identify 57 victims killed Brazil prison riot
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Show More
Eyewitness This: Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' breaks record for number of weeks at No. 1
What we know about 3 killed in garlic festival shooting
Woman charged in murder-for-hire plot against ex's mother, daughter
Man finds frozen baby in box in late mother's freezer
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
More TOP STORIES News