San Diego Zoo's southern white rhino is 1st born through artificial insemination in North America

SAN DIEGO (KABC) -- History has been made at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.The zoo announced the arrival of a southern white rhino calf. It's the first of the species to be born through artificial insemination in North America.The male rhino is still a little wobbly on his feet, but already weighs over 125 pounds.He and his mother Victoria are currently bonding well in a secluded nursing area of the Safari Park.Rhinos have long been from poached because of their horns, and several sub-species are at risk of extinction. Southern rhinos are classified as near threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species.Conservationists say rhinos are important for the survival of many other species because of the role they play in landscaping their native habitat.