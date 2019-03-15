Pets & Animals

LA County DA's Office joins investigation surrounding Santa Anita horse deaths

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office is joining an investigation surrounding the 22 horse deaths at Santa Anita Park.

The DA confirmed Friday that it has assigned investigators to work with the California Horse Racing Board.

Meantime, there is a call for a congressional committee to investigate treatment of racehorses at Santa Anita Park following the deaths.

Congresswoman Judy Chu wants the House Energy and Commerce Committee to investigate the treatment of horses, not only at Santa Anita but at racetracks across the country.

MORE: Santa Anita Park creates new health and safety rules

EMBED More News Videos

Santa Anita Park reopened its inner-exercise track in Arcadia on Friday and instituted new rules after 21 horses died over the last two months at the park.



Racing at the park has been suspended indefinitely after the number of Thoroughbred deaths started to skyrocket since late December. The park also announced the track would ban race-day medication and the use of riding crops.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsarcadialos angeles countyhorsesanimals
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Century City mall: LAPD respond to report of man with gun
Charges filed against parents of missing 8-year-old Corona boy
LAPD increases patrols at mosques after New Zealand shootings
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
Anaheim officer-involved shooting leaves suspect hospitalized, police say
Pico Union: Firefighters extinguish flames amid roof collapse at fourplex
Admissions scandal investigation began with tip from LA man: Report
Show More
Church volunteer accused of sex with 16-year-old girl
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Pregnant Fontana woman believed to be kidnapped
Home Depot looking to hire 2k LA-area employees
Tesla unveils Model Y SUV
More TOP STORIES News