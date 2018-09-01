PETS & ANIMALS

Santa Clarita-based equine therapy nonprofit finds new location, needs financial help to move

Dozens of people use a Santa Clarita nonprofit for equine assistance, therapy and communication workshops. They interact with the animals on the ranch to cope with depression, anxiety and many other conditions.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) --
A nonprofit in Santa Clarita that provides equine therapy to people found a new location, but now needs $50,000 to move in and get started.

SRD Straightening Reins had been searching for a new location since its lease was up in November. The nonprofit provides equine assistance, therapy and communication workshops where people interact with the animals to cope with depression, anxiety and many other conditions.

The program was started six years ago by Deborah Rocha after her teenage daughter killed herself.

The nonprofit set up a GoFundMe page to raise the $50,000 needed for the new location. So far, more than $3,600 has been raised.

