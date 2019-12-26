Pets & Animals

Sea lion rescued after fall from bridge onto PCH in Laguna Beach

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Animal experts rescued and are treating a young sea lion that climbed up on and then fell off a pedestrian bridge onto Pacific Coast Highway in Laguna Beach.

Monday night, the sea lion climbed up the Aliso Beach pedestrian bridge at Aliso Circle that crosses South Coast Highway, according to Laguna Beach police.

It sat on the bridge for about 40 minutes and then at one point moved to the south wall and fell or jumped off on the inland side.

It fell onto PCH, but some bushes and branches cushioned the impact, according to the Pacific Marine Mammal Center.

Passersby helped take care of the sea lion and police redirected traffic as Laguna Beach Animal Services and PMMC staff helped the sea lion and then brought it to the PMMC facility.

They named the sea lion Lords-a-Leaping.

The PMMC said radiographs showed the sea lion did not break anything in the fall.

"This is one seriously lucky sea lion," the center wrote on Instagram.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslaguna beachorange countyanimal rescuesea lion
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado warning issued for Santa Barbara County area
SoCal warned to prepare for heavy Christmas storm
10 years after conviction, Phil Spector sporting new look in prison mugshots
Man fatally shot in Azusa on Christmas morning
Trump lashes out as impeachment trial stuck in limbo
Authorities seek help finding Torrance man with reduced mental capacity
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Catalina
Show More
Downey family's home damaged by fire Christmas morning
SoCal to see more wet weather, snow Christmas Day
Laugh Factory hosts 40th annual free Christmas dinner, toy giveaway
Writer of 'Friends' theme song dies
Torrance coffee cart employing people with disabilities stolen days before Christmas
More TOP STORIES News