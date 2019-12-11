Pets & Animals

Squirrel pilfers package from San Pedro porch in escapade caught on video

By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A sneaky four-legged thief was caught on camera in San Pedro.

Security camera video shows a squirrel stealing an Amazon package from in front of a door.

It happened at Western and Capitol Tuesday afternoon.

A witnesses spotted the squirrel on the run, nabbed the package and returned it to the owner.

This may not be the squirrel's first robbery.

The owner says he frequently finds his packages in bushes around the apartment complex.
