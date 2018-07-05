A Calabasas High School senior has given a new home to abandoned turtles and tortoises at an Agoura Hills shelter.Ben Voth, 17, of Woodland Hills raised donations to build outdoor enclosures for the animals as part of his Eagle Scout project after the Agoura Animal Care Center became overrun with the slow-moving reptiles.Their previous home was a windowless concrete room at the shelter. But after hours of digging trenches, pouring foundations and building fencing, the turtles and tortoises are now getting to live in a proper outdoor environment."This is something that was needed," Voth said.Voth, who has already toured colleges in Colorado as he narrows down his career path, appreciates what scouting is teaching his generation."Respect the environment a little bit more," he said, "and self-respect and self-responsibility."