Pets & Animals

Tiny terriers scare off bear at Pasadena hillside home

EMBED <>More Videos

Fearless terriers scare off bear at Pasadena home

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Who needs a rottweiler when you've got two little-but-loud terriers to guard your home against furry invaders?

A Pasadena woman, Deedee Mueller, says she's had several encounters with bears at her hillside home.

On Saturday, a bear explored her backyard and then found its way inside her home to sniff around the kitchen.

It didn't take long before Mueller's two terriers, Squirt and Mei Mei, got wind of the intruder.

They came running and barking through the kitchen and into the backyard, creating a big enough commotion that the bear was scared off.

Mueller has posted several other encounters with bears on her YouTube channel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspasadenalos angeles countydogsbear
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA opens vaccine appointments to residents 16 and older
Person in custody after incident at Montebello mall, police say
Iconic Boyle Heights Sears closing down
Huntington Beach police dispersing unruly crowd at rally
3 children found fatally stabbed in Reseda apartment, mother arrested
Hideki Matsuyama 1st man from Japan to win golf major
LAUSD set for students to return to school
Show More
Vaccine clinic opens at Glendale Community College
Barricade in Riverside ends with domestic violence suspect found dead
Masks could prevent up to 14K COVID deaths by August, model predicts
Man killed in police shooting after firing at officers in San Fernando
Will seniors need a COVID-19 booster shot in the fall?
More TOP STORIES News