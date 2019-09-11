Torrance City Council approves plan to trap coyotes

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- The Torrance City Council approved a plan Tuesday night to trap coyotes.The council voted 6-1 in favor of the initiative to hire trappers. It approved an annual five-month trapping season, spanning from October to March.Both opponents and supporters testified at the meeting.While there are no hard numbers, residents have testified about losing their pets to the animals.At past meetings, many residents have complained the city needs to be more aggressive in dealing with the coyotes.Those against the trapping say the number of coyote sightings has dropped, suggesting non-lethal methods of coyote population control currently being implemented, are working.