PETS & ANIMALS

Veterinarians warning pet owners about upper respiratory infection affecting dogs

EMBED </>More Videos

Veterinarians are warning pet owners about an upper respiratory infection affecting dogs.

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Veterinarians are warning pet owners about an upper respiratory infection affecting dogs.

Leesville Animal Hospital in Raleigh, N.C., sent an email to clients alerting them of the infection that's causing dogs to develop a cough.

During the last two weeks, Dr. Harold Pearce has seen about 17 pets showing mild symptoms of the infection, some who've been at Leesville's boarding facility and day camp and some who picked it up elsewhere.

Pearce said symptoms have shown up in both well-vaccinated dogs and those who weren't up-to-date on vaccines.

Veterinarians don't know what's causing the infection and if it's bacterial or viral.

Pearce hasn't seen any serious complications or death, but Leesville Animal Hospital is working to contain the spread by treating sick dogs with antibiotics and cough suppressants before immediately sending them home.

He said pet owners should know that boarding, grooming and socializing at dog parks or daycares are at-risk situations.

"We've had them coming from dog parks, other day camps, other boarding facilities, some in our facilities," Pearce said. "And it's fairly widespread. So I suspect whatever it is, we still have a fairly native canine population that's very susceptible to this."

Pearce has sent samples to a lab for testing and is hoping results will hold the answer as to what's causing the infection.

If your dog is showing symptoms of a cough, Pearce suggests calling your veterinarian right away.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsanimalveterinarianinfectiondogdogsanimal newsNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Firefighters rescue tortoise trapped in hole
VIDEO: White humpback whale spotted off coast of Australia
Orca back to feeding, frolicking after carrying dead calf
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Man fatally shot after gas station altercation in Santa Ana
Highway bridge collapses in Italy, death toll rises to 20
LAUSD students head back to class for 1st day of school
Trump campaign takes legal action against Omarosa
Holy Fire containment rises to 59 percent in Lake Elsinore-Corona
Car crashes into pedestrians in London, terror suspect arrested
Blue light from phones, tablets can lead to blindness, study says
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
Show More
Hemet man arrested for impersonating police officer in IE
9 injured in crash involving LAPD car in Lake Balboa
Family shares story behind Holy Fire firefighter hug photo
Simi Valley residents upset over idea to use groundwater during emergencies
Bodycam video shows Vegas officer shooting man with knife
More News