VIDEO: Florida black bear takes a nap, lounges in a resident's hammock

A Florida black bear decided to take a nap in a cozy hammock in a resident's backyard.

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (KABC) --
The bear had been spotted multiple times in the Pebble Creek neighborhood in Daytona Beach. Residents said the bear appeared to be looking for food and once he'd had his meal he needed a nap.

Neighbors captured photos and video of the bear lounging away in the hammock.

The homeowner took his hammock down after the incident because he and other residents don't want the bear to come back.
