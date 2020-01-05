Pets & Animals

It's like Uber in the barn, black cat hitches ride on potbellied pig

CONVERSE, Ind. -- Animals do the darnedest things and when it is caught on video, it can make for a truly enjoyable moment.

Look no further than what happened inside an Indiana barn on New Year's Day.

A black cat named Louie and a potbellied pig, who goes by the name Stella, just woke up after taking a nap.

Louie managed to hitch a ride on top of Stella and the pig wandered around the barn while the cat enjoyed the lift.

Their owner realized this little jaunt had been going on for several minutes so she grabbed her camera to record it.

Whether Stella is going to charge Louie for his ride, they'll have to work it out. We're not sure what the rideshare rates are in a barn.

Stella, by the way, is just a year old and considered the barn mascot.

Her owner says when Stella isn't wandering around with all her animal friends, she is eating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfunny videobuzzworthysocietycatsanimalanimal newscute animalswatercooler
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-war protesters rally in DTLA after US airstrike kills Iranian general
Trump says 52 targets already lined up if Iran retaliates
Pilot dead after small plane crashes near 14 Freeway in Santa Clarita
Mother, adult son shot in Pomona after he tries to prevent robbery
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed by US
What Americans should know about US airstrike
LAPD on alert in wake of US airstrike that killed Iranian general
Show More
People across CA standing in line at DMV to get Real ID
Trump declares Iranian general's 'reign of terror' over
Fire twister caught on camera as Australian wildfires rage
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing at DTLA restaurant
Man found fatally shot inside U-Haul truck in Moorpark
More TOP STORIES News