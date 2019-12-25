Pets & Animals

Video shows mountain lion on the prowl in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was seen on the prowl in Simi Valley Monday evening.

Surveillance video from a Ring camera captured the big cat near Bluebird Circle, just north of the 118 Freeway.

The large cat is seen taking a stroll around the neighborhood.

The spotting is the latest in a string of recent mountain lion sightings around the Simi Valley area, including a deadly attack on a family dog and the fatal mauling of three goats this month.

Another mountain lion was found in the backyard of a home and was tranquilized.

Mountain lions are an iconic native species in the region but face increasing problems as development, roads and highways fragment their habitat.
