Video shows mountain lion on the prowl in Simi Valley

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A mountain lion was seen on the prowl in Simi Valley Monday evening.Surveillance video from a Ring camera captured the big cat near Bluebird Circle, just north of the 118 Freeway.The large cat is seen taking a stroll around the neighborhood.The spotting is the latest in a string of recent mountain lion sightings around the Simi Valley area, including a deadly attack on a family dog and the fatal mauling of three goats this month.Another mountain lion was found in the backyard of a home and was tranquilized.Mountain lions are an iconic native species in the region but face increasing problems as development, roads and highways fragment their habitat.